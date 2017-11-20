Queen Elizabeth Makes Prince Philip a Knight as They Celebrate 70 Years of Marriage
Queen Elizabeth gave Prince Philip a once-in-a-lifetime anniversary gift this year.
On Monday, the 91-year-old monarch gave her husband the Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, which recognizes distinguished personal service to her. The announcement was made on Monday, which marks Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary.
To mark the milestone anniversary, Buckingham Palace released new portraits of the royal couple together on Sunday. They also tweeted a touching video of the couple's special moments together over the years, including their wedding and the birth of their four children -- Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.
In May, 96-year-old Prince Philip announced he was retiring from public engagements starting in the fall. That same month, he met with Tom Cruise in support of Homeward Bound -- a U.K. charity that promotes outdoor activities for young people -- when the two adorably couldn't stop smiling.
