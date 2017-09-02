Queen Elizabeth Sends ‘Sincere Condolences’ to Victims of Hurricane Harvey
Queen Elizabeth II is thinking of those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
In a message to President Donald Trump on Friday, the 91-year-old monarch expressed her sadness over the disaster.
"I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and the devastation following the recent terrible floods caused by Hurricane Harvey," the queen said in a statement. "Prince Philip and I send our sincere condolences to the victims of this disaster, to those who have lost loved ones, and to those who have seen their homes and property destroyed. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected."
Queen Elizabeth's message is the latest note of support from celebrities and famous figures. On Friday, donated $500,000 to the Red Cross to aid in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, while Taylor Swift made a "very sizable donation" to the Houston Food Bank.
