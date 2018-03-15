Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Shows Off Her Baby Bump: See Her Maternity Style!

Queen Elizabeth is about to have several new great grandchildren! Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips is currently pregnant with her second child.

Zara and her retired rugby player husband Mike Tindall announced the news that they were expecting to the Press Associationin January, and this week, Zara made her first appearances since the news broke.

Attending the Cheltenham Festival two days in a row, Zara showcased her royal maternity style. On Tuesday, she stepped out in a black coat, teal turtleneck, black skinny jeans and heeled boots. She paired the look with a red purse, tortoiseshell shades, and a wide-brimmed hat with a blue ribbon accent.

The next day, Zara went for a more formal look, sporting a polka dotted dress, flared red coat, ornate red fascinator hat, and knee-high beige boots. She carried a grey purse to compliment the ensemble.

Zara is already mom to 4-year-old daughter Mia with Mike. In December 2016 she tragically suffered a miscarriage.

Of course, Zara isn’t the only member of the royal family currently expecting. Kate Middleton is due to give birth to her third child with Prince William next month. The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Commonwealth Service with Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and her husband William earlier this week.

