Queen Latifah Flawlessly Impersonates Michael Jackson, Cher and More on 'Ellen' -- Watch!
Queen Latifah's got a second career in celebrity impressions if she wants one!
The Girls Trip star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, where she showed off her insane repertoire of celeb impressions, from Michael Jackson to Cher, and everything in between!
Latifah started off strong with Rihanna's "Umbrella," before flawlessly nailing impressions of Tina Turner, Beyonce and Madonna.
In fact, it wasn't until she got to Frank Sinatra that she seemed a little stuck.
"Oh gosh!" she yelled, before hilariously pretending to smoke a cigarette and take a shot -- and singing the legendary singer's "My Way."
Latifah's been in the game so long, it's no surprise she's a total pro. ET caught up with the 47-year-old actress and her Girls Trip co-star, Jada Pinkett Smith, on set of the hit film in New Orleans, where they opened up about reuniting 20 years after Set It Off.
