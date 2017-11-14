‘Queen Sugar’ Star Bianca Lawson Is Changing How Addiction is Portrayed on TV (Exclusive)

Helping Lawson explore Darla’s journey and pull back the layers on her character’s addiction have been the women behind the camera -- a group of female directors all handpicked by creator Ava DuVernay, who continues to make good on her commitment to create opportunities for women of color. “It’s been very nurturing having all of this female energy around,” she says. “It feels like you are in a safe container to expose all of yourself and go to those heavy places within yourself. You let it all go and with such trust. I think that’s the thing that these directors and Ava provide, there’s such a sense of trust that I have with them that I can expose my soul.”

Of course, Lawson is no stranger to delivering emotion-filled performances on popular CW and Freeform teen dramas. But the actress, who has become notable for being decades older than her onscreen characters, explains that it’s a misconception that her career has only consisted of teen roles. “I have actually played older roles in the past. The majority of the parts were supernatural, so they were ageless,” says Lawson, who is now 38. She adds, however, that playing Darla has allowed her to bring more of herself and her own experiences to the table. “With this character, it’s the most complex, layered character that I’ve gotten to play. There’s a depth about this character that I haven’t gotten the chance to portray in other roles.”

And the impact is something the actress had never anticipated -- but she’s happy that it’s resonating with fans. “There’s never been a character in my life where I’ve had so many people come up to me and say that they can really identify with Darla, or they had a Darla that was their mother, or that was their daughter,” Lawson says. “There’s something really extraordinary about that: You’re having an effect on people’s real lives, as opposed to just acting on a television show. There’s a much deeper meaning to it, and that’s the most special thing about it.”