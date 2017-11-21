'Queen Sugar' Star Rutina Wesley Shares Engagement Joy on Instagram
Queen Sugar star and True Blood alum Rutina Wesley appeared to announce her engagement to chef Shonda on Instagram over the weekend.
The actress, who plays Nova Bordelon on the OWN series , posted a slideshow of photos and a lengthy caption which ended with a series of hashtags including, “#AlwaysMORENeverLESSISaidYES.”
Among the cute photos shared in the post were several of the pair posing and smiling together, and two showing rings worn on each of their engagement fingers.
Referring to the “light of my life,” and “fire of my loins,” Wesley, 38, also described her joy with hashtags like, “#ImHavingAPrivateParty.”
Wesley, who was previously married to actor Jacob Fishel, has shared many photos with the New Orleans culinary whiz in recent months.
