The Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 3 RuVealed!

Following an Emmy-winning ninth season of ( three wins , in fact), the reality competition series is back with an all-new season of All Stars, featuring some of the fiercest queens in Drag Race herstory.

RuPaul, with the help of Chaka Khan, revealed the season three lineup during an hour-long special on VH1. This year, Aja (season nine, pictured above), BenDeLaCreme (season six), Chi Chi DeVayne (season eight), Kennedy Davenport (season seven), Milk (season six), Morgan McMichaels (season two), Shangela (seasons two and three), Thorgy Thor (season eight) and Trixie Mattel (season seven, and host of the upcoming Viceland talk show, The Trixie & Katya Show, with ) will all vie for a coveted place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside past winners Chad Michaels and Alaska.

In addition to the returning contestants, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews will once again judge the competition alongside RuPaul. And just like season two’s , expect plenty of unexpected moments in what VH1 promises to be the shadiest, most twist-filled season yet.

“We switch it up all the time on the show. We’ve got lots and lots of tricks,” from the set of RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine, promising the competition will find new ways to surprise fans and competitors alike.

A runner-up on RuPaul's Drag Race season four, Phi Phi was largely remembered for her difficult attitude, but she came back to the competition ready to show off her cosplay-influenced drag evolution and a more positive attitude. However, by the time she was eliminated in week five, she had gone toe-to-toe with fellow contestant Alyssa Edwards and seemingly returned to her villainous ways of competing.

The drama then spilled off the screen, when Phi Phi spoke out against the show, tweeting that it had “broken” her. “We're just game pieces for [RuPaul’s] show and she didn't care enough to know who we were,” , adding: “I’ve completely lost all my respect for RuPaul.”

When it came time for the cast reunion, Phi Phi was absent, leaving the rest of the queens disappointed in how things went down with their fellow competitor. “There were 10 of us. Seriously, some of these queens didn’t get the best shake,” backstage at the time. “Coco Montrese went home first and, darling, she’s here today, looking stunning, fulfilling her obligations and being lovely about it. So, I think that’s really classy and really professional.” (Even Adore Delano, who quit the competition amid complaints about the harsh critiques, rejoined the queens.)