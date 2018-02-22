'Queer Eye' Fab Five Tackle One Extra Mini Makeover -- Watch the Transformation!

The Queer Eye guys take on one more major makeover!

The Fab Five -- Antoni Porowski (food & wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion) -- stopped by Netflix's Los Angeles headquarters to give the IT department, known as NERDS, a fabulous new look.

The "hero" in this mini makeover is the team's manager, John Campbell, who wants to improve the work environment and himself.

Ness gives the bearded and shaggy-haired Campbell a nice trim and snip, while France helps him step up his style game and Porowski gives him some tips for energy-pumping tasty treats.

Watch the clip below to see what Brown and Berk had up their sleeves.

Queer Eye debuted on Netflix on Feb. 7. ET caught up with the guys earlier this month, and they shared some sage advice on how to eat better, look better and just be better. Plus, France expressed that it was an amazing experience to help other men better themselves.

"For me, it kind of just came out of nowhere," he explained about getting chosen for the show. "I feel like it was a lottery. I got super lucky. I am very, very grateful."

“I hope people get a moment of joy and happiness when they are watching the show,” he said. “It’s a super positive, fun and entertaining show no matter what language you speak, no matter where in the world you are. It’s a really fun show, and I hope people find positivity and they find it heartwarming because that is what we aimed to achieve.”

For more on the Queer Eye guys, watch below!

RELATED CONTENT:

'Queer Eye' Fashion Expert Tan France Talks Emotional Journey & Wardrobe Must-Haves (Exclusive)

WATCH: The New 'Queer Eye' Cast on Filling the Original Fab Five's Big Shoes (Exclusive)

‘Queer Eye’ Is Back, and This Time It’s Personal (Exclusive)

Related Gallery