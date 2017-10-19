Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith Speak Out on Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Quentin Tarantino admits that he knew about several of the allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein.

In an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, the director, who worked closely with Weinstein for years, revealed that he "knew enough to do more than I did."

"There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things," he admitted, citing several allegations by well-known actresses. "I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard. If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him."

Tarantino went on to state that he was aware of the allegations his former girlfriend, Mira Sorvino, told The New Yorker about Weinstein, that the producer had massaged her without asking, chased her around a hotel room and even showed up at her apartment in the middle of the night.