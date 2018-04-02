Rachel Bloom Says 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' to End After Season 4: 'It's a Finite Story' (Exclusive)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has been renewed for a fourth -- and potentially final -- season!

On Monday, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and executive producer Rachel Bloom reacted to the news that The CW has renewed 10 shows for the 2018-2019 TV lineup by revealing that the show's fourth season will also be its "final season."

"Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season," Bloom posted on Twitter along with a photo of her smiling with a group of her Crazy co-stars.

Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season. https://t.co/Gk8YgvyUX8pic.twitter.com/cJFnjT1KQu — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2018

When ET reached out to The CW for confirmation if Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's upcoming fourth season would also be its last, the network declined to comment.

Even though the powers-that-be at The CW are staying tight-lipped about the fate of the quirky musical comedy, Bloom posted a followup message to Twitter, thanking the network for their unwavering support.

"The odds of selling a tv show pitch are small," the actress wrote on Twitter. "The odds of getting a pilot shot are even smaller. The odds of getting that show ordered to series are even smaller. The odds of getting past season one are even smaller. Because of @TheCW, #CrazyExGirlfriend beat the odds."

Bloom told ET back in August of 2017 that it was always the plan for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to end after a fourth season. "We've always imagined the series as four chapters. It's a finite story and so that deadline is coming to a close," she dished to our cameras at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Bloom added that it's "awesome" to be able to have creative control over the length of her series. "The good thing is we're not a rating bonanza, so I don't think CW is going to be like, 'Please, do eight seasons!'" she explained. "I think we exist to tell a great story, and we exist for the critical acclaim. The critics are why we're still a show. And so I think they trust us to tell the story that we want to tell and it's great. I don't really think any TV show should go past six seasons."

