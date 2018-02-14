Rachel Brosnahan Reveals the Hilarious, Unexpected Place She Keeps Her Golden Globe (Exclusive)

How… marvelous? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan has had a breakout year. The 27-year-old actress earned her first Golden Globe win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, for her role in the Amazon comedy.

But the place she keeps her award – not exactly glamorous.

“Disclaimer: this is not its permanent home. It’s currently on top of my toilet, adorning the bathroom,” Brosnahan told ET on Tuesday at the Calvin Klein Fall 2018 runway show for New York Fashion Week. “We live here in New York, and there is no extra shelf, storage place. It does not exist. This was the only available shelf, and it looks fantastic there.”

She did insist that the honor will get a “better home” once she finishes construction on her house.

Also in the works is season 2 of the Amy Sherman-Palladino-created series. Brosnahan plays housewife-turned-comedian Midge Maisel and is looking forward to sharing even more of the series with fans.

“It’s been a complete whirlwind to have received that kind of attention so quickly,” she gushed. “And it’s exciting because it drew more people’s attention to the show and so going into season 2, we can feel this growing fan base behind us, and that’s been really exciting.”

The series also picked up the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

ET spoke with the cast and with the show’s creator right after their big wins. Watch the clip below to see what they had to say!

