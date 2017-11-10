Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo React to Peter Kraus Not Being 'The Bachelor' (Exclusive)

Lindsay and Abasolo might not have "minded" that Kraus wasn't the Bachelor, but they're certainly happy to have "the focus on someone else."

"I think what's going to be nice is that we can watch it, and just watch it. Arie isn't linked to us, so we can have a very objective opinion, and no one is going to read into it," said Lindsay, who admitted she hasn't spoken to Kraus, but would be "cordial" either way. "I'm happy to just watch it and not be judged by every single thing that we do in regards to that season."

Lindsay's dramatic breakup with Kraus wasn't contained to her season of The Bachelorette -- when the show ended in August, the Dallas attorney and her new fiance found their relationship put under a microscope by fans wondering what went wrong with her runner up.

"I felt like people were questioning my integrity, my reputation, and then really attacking Bryan, when they really didn't get to know him, and the focus was taken away from our happy moment and place don the drama," Lindsay said.

"It was a lot of backlash on social media, but I think it just made us stronger. We were very communicative and we definitely talk about all the issues that come about and all the press that's out there negatively," Abasolo added. "We express our feelings to each other and move on."