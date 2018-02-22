Rachel McAdams Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child

Rachel McAdams is going to be a mom!

The 39-year-old actress is currently pregnant with her first child, E! News reports. Though McAdams is notoriously private about her personal life, she was spotted holding hands with screenwriter Jamie Linden -- whose credits include Dear John and Money Monster -- in August 2016. The two were also snapped at a wedding together in June of that same year.

ET has reached out to McAdams' rep, who couldn't be reached for comment.

McAdams' last public event was in September, when she attended the Disobedience premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, though she showed no hint of a baby bump. Since then, the Canadian star has definitely been keeping a low profile -- McAdams didn't attend the Game Night premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, though she stars in the comedy alongside Jason Bateman.

McAdams, who previously dated Ryan Gosling and Michael Sheen, has said she wanted children in past interviews.

“Having a few [kids] would be great,” McAdams told People in 2009, adding that she’s “looking forward to it someday.”

She also told the magazine that her inspiration is her own mother.

“She’s a nurse and very nurturing and gentle," she said. "She lets me be who I am. Hopefully I can take on those qualities and be as great as her.”

ET was actually on the set of Game Night with Bateman and McAdams. Watch below:

