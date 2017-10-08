Radio Host Delilah Announces Death of Son Zachariah: 'My Heart is Broken Beyond Repair'

Known as the "Queen of Sappy Love Songs," Delilah also announced that she would be taking some time away from work to grieve.

"I will be absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family," she said. "In the mean-time we'll be playing some of my favorite shows from the recent past. I'll look forward to my return, as you all lift me up so very much! Please pray for my beloved Zacky, and I will pray for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression."