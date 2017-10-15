Radio Host Delilah Mourns Son Zachariah’s Suicide in Emotional Tribute: 'My Heart Is Struggling'
Beloved radio host Delilah says her "heart is struggling to continue to beat" as she mourns the death of her son, Zachariah.
The 57-year-old radio personality took to Facebook on Oct. 12 to pay tribute to the memory of her late son, who took his own life early this month after a long battle with depression.
The grieving mother shared a number of childhood photos of her late son, along with a poem written by Mary Jean Irion: "Normal day, let me be aware of the treasure you are. Let me learn from you, love you, bless you before you depart. Let me not pass you by in quest of some rare and perfect tomorrow. Let me hold you while I may, for it may not always be so. One day I shall dig my nails into the earth, or bury my face in the pillow, or stretch myself taut, or raise my hands to the sky and want, more than all the world, your return."
"There will not be another 'normal day' with my Zack-Attack, at least not in this life time," Delilah wrote in her post. "No more cooking his favorite foods or bringing home gallons of his favorite juice, no more laughter around the bon fire or Christmas mornings. My heart is struggling to continue to beat."
"Thank you for your prayers, love and support. Please pray for his grandparents, his siblings, his dad and his friends. We are all doing our best to focus on his joyful heart, his wild free spirit and his smile," she concluded.
Delilah revealed the news of her son's suicide with her friends and fans on Facebook on Oct. 7. She wrote that he was "being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on...but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through."
Lovingly known as the "Queen of Sappy Love Songs," Delilah also announced that she would be taking some time away from work, writing, "I will be absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family… Please pray for my beloved Zacky, and I will pray for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression."
Sadly, Zachariah isn't the first child the mother of 13 has lost -- one of her adopted sons, Sammy, died in 2012 from complications from sickle-cell anemia.
On Facebook, Delilah also shared the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.