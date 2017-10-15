Radio Host Delilah Mourns Son Zachariah’s Suicide in Emotional Tribute: 'My Heart Is Struggling'

The grieving mother shared a number of childhood photos of her late son, along with a poem written by Mary Jean Irion: "Normal day, let me be aware of the treasure you are. Let me learn from you, love you, bless you before you depart. Let me not pass you by in quest of some rare and perfect tomorrow. Let me hold you while I may, for it may not always be so. One day I shall dig my nails into the earth, or bury my face in the pillow, or stretch myself taut, or raise my hands to the sky and want, more than all the world, your return."

"There will not be another 'normal day' with my Zack-Attack, at least not in this life time," Delilah wrote in her post. "No more cooking his favorite foods or bringing home gallons of his favorite juice, no more laughter around the bon fire or Christmas mornings. My heart is struggling to continue to beat."

"Thank you for your prayers, love and support. Please pray for his grandparents, his siblings, his dad and his friends. We are all doing our best to focus on his joyful heart, his wild free spirit and his smile," she concluded.