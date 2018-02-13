Radio Host Patrick Connor Takes Heat for Sexual Remarks About 17-Year-Old Olympic Phenom Chloe Kim

American snowboarder Chloe Kim has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, and a shining beacon of inspiration that has galvanized the love and support of millions watching her dominate the halfpipe.

However, that didn't stop one radio announcer from demeaning and sexualizing the 17-year-old snowboarding phenom during an episode of Dialed-In with Dallas Braden, a new show on Barstool Radio’s SiriusXM channel.

On Tuesday -- one day after Kim became the youngest woman ever to earn an Olympic gold medal in snowboarding when she took home the top prize in the women’s snowboard halfpipe -- co-host Patrick Connor opted to focus his commentary of her amazing performance on how he feels the young athlete is "a little hot piece of ass."

The exchange took place between Connor, host Dallas Braden -- a former baseball pitcher for the Oakland Athletics -- and comedian Brody Stevens during the fledgling sports show's second episode.

After joking about how Kim's name has evoked comparisons to reality stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Connor said that he's counting down the days to the athlete's 18th birthday in April, to which Stevens replied, "I love it P-Con, I’m right there with you."

"She’s fine as hell!" Connors said, as his co-host laughed in agreement. "If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of ass. And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan."

Audio of the conversation was captured and posted by Deadspin, leading to backlash against his remarks. Thus far, Connor has only addressed the situation with a mocking tweet, writing, "Deadspin still exists?"

However, nearly every other human person on the planet has been focusing more on Kim's unbelievable talent, sportsmanship and charming personality as she's dominated her sport during this year's Olympic games.

🎶 UPSIDE DOWN BOUNCING OFF THE CEILING 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ytM51z29KR — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2018

I hate crying but I'll give myself a pass for this one. Thank you everyone for the love! Stoked to bring home the gold pic.twitter.com/vxApf1lxbI — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

Well deserved tears. Huge congrats Legend. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 13, 2018

RELATED CONTENT:

Teenager Red Gerard Bags Team USA's First Olympic Gold Medal in Slopestyle

Figure Skater Karen Chen Opens Up About Olympic Dreams Ahead of 2018 Pyeongchang Games (Exclusive)

Winter Olympics 2018: 8 Best Uniforms From the Opening Ceremony

Related Gallery