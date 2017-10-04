Radiohead, Bon Jovi and LL Cool J Among the 2018 Nominees for Induction Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Some of the biggest names in music are among this year's nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, the storied institution announced the musically diverse new slate of nominees, representing classic rock, contemporary alt-rock, hip hop, blues and funk, to name just a few genres.

Among the rock artists in contention for induction are Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, Judas Priest, The Moody Blues, Radiohead, and Rage Against the Machine.

The British pop duo Eurythmics, the funk bands The Meters and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, British pop rock singer Kate Bush, and hip hop artist and actor LL Cool J are among some of the other possible future inductees.