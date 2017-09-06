Rami Malek Looks Just Like Freddie Mercury in First Photo From Queen Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Also revealed on Wednesday was a new addition to the Bohemian Rhapsody cast; Lucy Boynton will star opposite Malek as Mercury's lifelong companion, Mary Austin.

The previously announced cast includes Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee as Brian May and Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon.

Bohemian Rhapsody starts filming this month and is set to be released on Dec. 25, 2018.

Malek told ET earlier this year that he won't just be acting in the film, he'll be singing in it as well.