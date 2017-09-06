Rami Malek Looks Just Like Freddie Mercury in First Photo From Queen Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Rami Malek, is that you?
The Mr. Robot star has completely transformed into the late Freddie Mercury in the first photo from the upcoming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.
Malek's resemblance to the rock icon is uncanny -- from his stature to his mustache -- in the new pic, which shows the actor striking a pose onstage.
Fans understandably couldn't get enough of the pic.
"My boy Rami Malek about to get his first Oscar nomination next year for playing Freddie Mercury. They nailed it!" one Twitter user wrote, while another praised Malek for "crushing it."
Also revealed on Wednesday was a new addition to the Bohemian Rhapsody cast; Lucy Boynton will star opposite Malek as Mercury's lifelong companion, Mary Austin.
The previously announced cast includes Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee as Brian May and Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon.
Bohemian Rhapsody starts filming this month and is set to be released on Dec. 25, 2018.
Malek told ET earlier this year that he won't just be acting in the film, he'll be singing in it as well.