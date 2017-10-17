Rami Malek Looks So Much Like Freddie Mercury in New Set Photos From Biopic -- See the Resemblance!

Rami Malek is playing legendary rocker Freddie Mercury in the upcoming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, and it's clear that he's really gotten into character. With every glimpse fans have gotten from set, the Mr. Robot star's physical similarity to the late icon seems to get even more jaw-dropping.

Director Bryan Singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a behind-the-scenes photo of Malek as Mercury, and it's clear the star has undergone an impressive transformation to channel the Queen frontman.

"Couldn't help myself and had to post this iPhone pic," Singer wrote, along with a snapshot of a shirtless Malek rocking out on stage during a concert scene.