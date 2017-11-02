Raquel Welch Turns Heads in Curve-Hugging Black Dress -- See Her Sexy Style!
Raquel Welch can still work a little black dress like no other!
On Wednesday night, the 77-year-old movie icon stepped out in a sexy, low-cut black dress that showed off her enviable curves at the Incredible Women Gala, in association with Estee Lauder and Porter, in Los Angeles, California.
Welch paired her LBD with statement gold earrings, black pumps and a silver beaded clutch bag.
The One Million Years BC star also added some cute cat-eye glasses when she addressed the star-studded audience, which included Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and Kate Bosworth.
Welch is among a slew of actresses that are proving that age is only a number. In May, Jane Fonda, 79, and Lily Tomlin, 78, shared their secrets to looking and feeling youthful.
