Rare Selena Quintanilla Interview Found After 20 Years -- Watch!
Selena Quintanilla lives on.
Rare footage of the late "Como la Flor" singer, not seen in more than 20 years, was recently found and digitized by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.
The video is an interview with the TV program Tejano USA at Hemisfair Park in San Antonio, Texas, in April 1994, just before Quintanilla performed at the “Texas Live” Music Festival sponsored by Coca-Cola.
Wearing blue jeans and a white crop top, the singer chats about her surreal experience attending the 1994 GRAMMY Awards, where she won for Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album.
"When they first told us that we were nominated, we all freaked out. We couldn't believe it. The first thing, I promise, the first thing that came to mind is, like, 'I have to take a camera, so I can take pictures with all of these stars.' It didn't hit me later until, like, when I thought, ‘Oh my God. What if we win?'" Quintanilla says in the clip. "We went out there and they didn't let me take my camera in, that's one of the things. I didn't get to take pictures until afterward. We were sitting there, when they announced, I had this huge knot in my stomach, I was so nervous. And then they announced the winner. I mean, we all [were so excited]."
According to the museum, the footage was found in a TV camera donated to its Spanish-language television project by Univision, the parent company of San Antonio’s KWEX-TV, Channel 41. The video resurfaced just as the museum was planning to open a display on Hispanic Advertising that includes Quintanilla's work as a spokesperson for Coca-Cola.
Quintanilla also talks about her guest role on the Televisa soap opera, Dos mujeres, un camino, as well as introduces her latest music video for her song, "Amor Prohibido."
Earlier this year, ET spoke with Quintanilla's family on the 22nd anniversary of her death, where they remembered the singer and continued to mourn their loss.
"Early on when she passed away, people would tell me that time heals your heart and I couldn’t understand that," Selena's older sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said. "It’s not so much that time heals your heart, it’s more that time helps you deal with what’s been put in front of you."
