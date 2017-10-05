Rare Selena Quintanilla Interview Found After 20 Years -- Watch!

Selena Quintanilla lives on.

Rare footage of the late "Como la Flor" singer, not seen in more than 20 years, was recently found and digitized by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

The video is an interview with the TV program Tejano USA at Hemisfair Park in San Antonio, Texas, in April 1994, just before Quintanilla performed at the “Texas Live” Music Festival sponsored by Coca-Cola.

Wearing blue jeans and a white crop top, the singer chats about her surreal experience attending the 1994 GRAMMY Awards, where she won for Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album.