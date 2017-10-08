Rashida Jones Talks Harvey Weinstein Allegations: 'It's Great That Women Are Speaking Out' (Exclusive)

Rashida Jones is encouraging women to speak out against sexual harassment in the wake of the recent allegations against media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The actress, who has not worked professionally with the former Weinstein Company executive, spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about the allegations on Saturday at the Los Angeles Dance Project's annual gala.

"I think it's great that women are speaking out," she said. "I just hope that it encourages a culture of continuing to speak out, because I think sometimes these things peak and one person kind of has to be held accountable. But I'm sure there's so many other instances of this in every business, really."