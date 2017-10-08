Rashida Jones Talks Harvey Weinstein Allegations: 'It's Great That Women Are Speaking Out' (Exclusive)
Rashida Jones is encouraging women to speak out against sexual harassment in the wake of the recent allegations against media mogul Harvey Weinstein.
The actress, who has not worked professionally with the former Weinstein Company executive, spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about the allegations on Saturday at the Los Angeles Dance Project's annual gala.
"I think it's great that women are speaking out," she said. "I just hope that it encourages a culture of continuing to speak out, because I think sometimes these things peak and one person kind of has to be held accountable. But I'm sure there's so many other instances of this in every business, really."
"And I hope it gives women the backbone that they feel like they need and the support they need to speak out," she continued.
The movie mogul was fired from the independent film company he co-founded on Sunday amid the scandal.
The Weinstein Company board of representatives released a statement to ET announcing the embattled producer's termination.
"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company - Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar - have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately," the statement explained.
Jones attended the Los Angeles Dance Project's Saturday gala alongside legendary dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov and pal Natalie Portman, whose husband, Benjamin Millepied, is the organization's artistic director.
"We all got ready together!" she shared. "I was a little appalled when I was in the middle of getting my hair teased and I turned around and like, Baryshnikov was behind me. It was definitely something I'll never forget."
The 41-year-old also gushed about her friendship with Portman after they posed on the red carpet together.
"We've known each other for a really long time and she's just one of my favorite people of all time," Jones said.
"She's such a good friend and this is a weird town," she added of Portman, who made an appearance on Jones' TBS comedy, Angie Tribeca, earlier this year. "When you find your people, you gotta keep 'em!"
Jones also admitted that, while she doesn't have a knack for dance, she's happy to support the cause.
"It's all about the dance. I love dance. I can't do what they do," she said. "And I feel like Ben is such a huge asset to the arts community in the city and I'm so excited to see the performance."
In February of this year, Portman welcomed her second child with Millepied, a daughter named Amalia Millepied.
