Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk Call 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Finale Decision an 'Impulse Buy' (Exclusive)

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk don't exactly approve of how Arie Luyendyk Jr. handled his Bachelor finale.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the Bachelor in Paradise alums in Los Angeles last week -- and they didn't hold back while discussing Luyendyk's "boring" season of The Bachelor and "surprising" upcoming finale.

Gates, who first appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor last year before meeting Gottschalk on Bachelor in Paradise, is good friends with this season's Tia Booth. She suggester her to production for the show, and made an appearance on Booth's intro video for The Bachelor. Gates even met Luyendyk when he came to Arkansas for Booth's hometown date -- and she knows all about how things will play out on Monday's season finale.

"It's an a-ha moment [for Luyendyk]," Gates promised of the finale, which will see him propose, only to break his engagement and go back to his runner-up.

"Let's just say it's an impulse buy," Gottschalk boldly added. You do something because [of] your impulse to buy it, and then you think about it, you're like, 'You know what, I need to take this back and I need to return it.' I think maybe that might have crossed his mind at some point."

"I wasn't shocked, but I was surprised, because... in the beginning [they promoted that] Arie's old enough, he's looking for somebody. He knows exactly what he wants," he continued. "When you're in a different spotlight, I think there's a lot of pressure."

While Gates offered that maybe Luyendyk felt more "clarity" after the show wrapped production, she admitted that she's worried for his current relationship.

"I'm not going to lie, it kind of does [concern me]," she said. "I told Adam about that when I heard about what is about to happen. I was like, 'I would never. I would be done with you!'... It would not fly with me."

Finale aside, Gates and Gottschalk haven't been enraptured by Luyendyk's season. "I would have to say if Tia wasn't on it, I don't know if I would watch, just because it's boring," Gates confessed, adding that she found his breakup with Tia "so weird" after they met on her hometown date. "It blew my mind [Tia] went home the next day, because they were, like, so in tune with each other."

Booth has become a fan favorite, and Gates thinks she'd make an unforgettable Bachelorette: "She'd be really funny, but they'd have to bleep every other word out, so she'd have to cut back on the cussing, but it would be really fun."

As for Gates and Gottschalk's own relationship, they said "things are great" as they continue dating. While they live in different cities (Gottschalk in Dallas, Texas, and Raven in Hoxie, Arkansas), they've had conversations about moving in together. Gates is also focused on her successful clothing boutique, Grey Suede, and the two "don't feel pressure" to live up to any expectations for them.

Thankful ❤️ A post shared by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

"Our relationship is between us, so I've never felt the pressure to stay with Adam, and I don't think you've ever felt the need to stay with me," she shared. "When we got out of Paradise, we were like, 'Let's not waste each other's time. If this isn't working, let's cut it off and let's move on. Let's not draw this out.' But we've been working, so it's just a really nice surprise."

One thing's for sure: the couple couldn't be more in love. "He is so sweet to all my girlfriends, and the way men treat other women is how they're going to treat you, and how they treat their mother," Gates gushed. "Adam is so sweet to every woman he comes in contact with. I just love that about him."

"I think it's [her] passion [that I love so much]," Gottschalk added. "People may see her as the Southern girl who’s so reserved and quiet, but she’s really, really smart and she knows how to get herself out of issues very easily. I think that’s attractive to have someone who’s passionate, but also just empowering in her own way of business."

So will we see the two on reality TV again? They aren't ruling it out. For now, see more on Gates and Gottschalk in the video below.

The season finale of The Bachelorairs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, followed by After the Final Rose on Tuesday.

RELATED CONTENT:

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Calls Himself a 'Monster' in Explosive First 'Bachelor' Finale Promo (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Ben Higgins' Advice for How Arie Luyendyk Jr. Should Handle His Messy Ending (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. Dumps Season 22 Winner for Runner-Up -- Here's Exactly What Happened!

Related Gallery