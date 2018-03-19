R&B Singer Trey Songz Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Trey Songz started his week off behind bars.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to ET that 33-year-old R&B artist, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arrested Monday at 6:30 a.m. on a domestic violence charge that stems from an incident that allegedly occurred on Feb. 18 at 2:40 a.m. during a party in L.A.

According to police, Songz is being accused of striking a person while at the party. Meanwhile, TMZ reports that the alleged victim was a woman and the incident in question took place during NBA All-Star weekend. Songz' bail was set at $50,000 on Monday, and he was released a little after 8 a.m.

While ET has reached out to his lawyer for a statement, Songz took to Twitter following his arrest.

For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support. 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

"For weeks my lawyers and mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends and fans especially, the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain," the "Bottoms Up" singer wrote. "I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support."

RELATED CONTENT:

Trey Songz Arrested for Allegedly Punching an Officer After Refusing to Leave the Stage at His Detroit Show

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Partied with Chris Brown and Trey Songz

Nick Gordon Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge After Allegedly Striking Girlfriend in the Face

Related Gallery