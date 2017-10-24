'The Real' Co-Host Jeannie Mai Files for Divorce From Husband Freddy Harteis After 10 Years of Marriage
Jeannie Mai and husband Freddy Harteis are officially calling it quits after 10 years of marriage.The Real co-host filed for divorce on Monday, ET has learned.
Mai broke her silence on Monday's episode of the talk show and got emotional while talking about the end of her marriage.
"To this day, I swear, he’s the best man I know. I married him because he’s like my dad, very loyal, very compassionate, so funny, an awesome guy," Mai shared. "In our 13 years of being together there were never any lies, no betrayal, no cheating, nothing."
"So I want to say to you ladies, you guys have known from season one, I’m always honest about things we struggle through. I was real, sometimes too real for everyone to have an opinion, but it took us time. You guys are so supportive and I love our Real fam and friends out there who know that it’s not about taking sides, it’s about loving what you go through," she added.
MORE: David Foster and Yolanda Hadid's Divorce Finalized
MORE: Luann de Lesseps Says She Has No 'Regrets' After Divorce from Tom D'Agostino
The couple tied the knot in August 2007 and have no children together. In the past, Mai has been vocal about her marital problems with The Hollywood Hunter host, revealing in 2014 that they were struggling with their decision to have children.
On Monday, Mai also took to social media to share a bible verse and thank her family for helping her through this tough time.
"'He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.' Psalm 147:3. The pain of marriage ending is unfathomable. I went for a walk with my brother after sharing publicly today and realized it's times like this when only real love and support can carry you through," she captioned her Instagram pic. "Thank you for your kind words and compassion. #MaiFam."
For another couple who recently filed for divorce, watch below.