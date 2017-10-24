'The Real' Co-Host Jeannie Mai Files for Divorce From Husband Freddy Harteis After 10 Years of Marriage

Jeannie Mai and husband Freddy Harteis are officially calling it quits after 10 years of marriage.The Real co-host filed for divorce on Monday, ET has learned.

Mai broke her silence on Monday's episode of the talk show and got emotional while talking about the end of her marriage.

"To this day, I swear, he’s the best man I know. I married him because he’s like my dad, very loyal, very compassionate, so funny, an awesome guy," Mai shared. "In our 13 years of being together there were never any lies, no betrayal, no cheating, nothing."