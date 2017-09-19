‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Returns for Season 10 -- and Surprise! NeNe Leakes Is Back Full-Time
Bravo’s Georgia peaches are back -- and juicier than ever!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for its landmark 10th season this November, with two familiar faces: NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak Biermann. The original Housewives are back and -- surprise -- NeNe is full-time! Previous reports stated the 49-year-old reality star would only recur on the new season.
From the looks of the trailer, NeNe and Kim come to play -- and so did the rest of the returning cast: Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams.
Kim looks to be involved in a lot of the drama. She seemingly bonds with Porsha, who asks her, “You my new Frack?” It’s a reference to Phaedra Parks (the “Frack” to Porsha’s “Frick”), who is not returning to the series after the shocking season nine reunion that left most of the cast not speaking to her. The rest of the group doesn’t seem so interested in Porsha, though. NeNe even dubs her “a bad friend.”
Kim also appears to have concerns for NeNe and how much she’s drinking -- and has a blowout fight with Kenya, bigger than their Chateau Sheree showdown in last season’s finale. At one point, Kenya makes a call to 911 to file a report, but it’s unclear if it’s about Kim.
The season will document Kenya’s unexpected wedding and her co-stars’ less-than-supportive reactions to the news. It looks like Kenya is keeping her husband away from the cameras -- and the women. Her closest friend in the group, Cynthia, hasn’t even met him!
“Let’s play a game,” cast friend Marlo Hampton tells the group. “How many believe that Kenya’s really married?”
Cynthia Bailey’s budding -- and apparently controversial -- romance will also be chronicled, but her ex, Peter Thomas, isn’t totally out of the picture. In fact, he tells the other ladies’ husbands, “Cynthia and I will get back together.”
Sheree Whitfield also has a new love interest -- an incarcerated man! NeNe calls the unidentified gentleman “a con artist.”
The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s new season premieres Sunday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Catch up on last season’s drama in the video below.