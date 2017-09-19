‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Returns for Season 10 -- and Surprise! NeNe Leakes Is Back Full-Time

From the looks of the trailer, NeNe and Kim come to play -- and so did the rest of the returning cast: Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams.

Kim looks to be involved in a lot of the drama. She seemingly bonds with Porsha, who asks her, “You my new Frack?” It’s a reference to Phaedra Parks (the “Frack” to Porsha’s “Frick”), who is not returning to the series after the shocking season nine reunion that left most of the cast not speaking to her. The rest of the group doesn’t seem so interested in Porsha, though. NeNe even dubs her “a bad friend.”

Kim also appears to have concerns for NeNe and how much she’s drinking -- and has a blowout fight with Kenya, bigger than their Chateau Sheree showdown in last season’s finale. At one point, Kenya makes a call to 911 to file a report, but it’s unclear if it’s about Kim.