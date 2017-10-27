'Real Housewives of Dallas' Finale Sneak Peek: Brandi Redmond Calls ‘Bulls**t’ on LeeAnne Locken (Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Dallas is going out with a bang.
ET has your exclusive first look at Monday night’s season two finale, where the whole cast is gathered at D’Andra Simmons’ home for a brunch to celebrate LeeAnne Locken’s recent engagement to her longtime love, Rich Emberlin. Of course, it’s not all love for the group, as Cary Deuber and LeeAnne still have to hash out their differences after bashing Cary’s husband, Mark.
“His feelings are hurt,” Cary tells the group. “He’s doing the best that he can.”
To be fair, Cary said some not-so-nice things about Rich, too, while the cast was on vacation in Mexico, specifically about the size of his manhood.
“I can tell you, when I came back from Mexico, there were a couple of days where Rich was not happy and I had to listen to it for 48 hours of, ‘Why did that even come up?’” LeeAnne says.
“And I understand that, and I apologize for that, and I’ve had to listen to that for two years,” Cary counters, citing all the disrespectful things LeeAnne has said about Mark since they’ve been on the show together -- from infidelity claims to calling his plastic surgery practice a “chop shop.”
“You’re dismissing my two days because they aren’t two years,” LeeAnne replies. “And to be honest with you, Cary, the volcanoes that happen between us, they happen because things that you say hurt me.”
“I don’t think it’s just on my side,” Cary fires back, as Stephanie Hollman speaks up in agreement.
“It’s not fun to be talked about and ridiculed and, you know, like, that stuff is hurtful and it’s hard to move past,” she shares.
“I feel like I’ve never had a chance with you,” LeeAnne tells Stephanie.
Cary then asks LeeAnne why she does the things she does, noting that it must make her tired to constantly be talking trash on other people.
“To be quite honest with you, Cary, when I’m not with you, I… I don’t talk or think about any of that,” LeeAnne claims.
That comment gets Brandi Redmond fired up, as she cuts in to “call bulls**t on it.”
“It’s all a bunch of bulls**t,” she reiterates, leaving LeeAnne shocked.
You’ll have to tune into the super-sized season finale of The Real Housewives of Dallas on Monday from 10 p.m. until 11:25 p.m. ET on Bravo to see what happens next. In the meantime, check out our chat with LeeAnne below. It’s all about her falling out with Brandi and the “fire” reunion to come.