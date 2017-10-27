'Real Housewives of Dallas' Finale Sneak Peek: Brandi Redmond Calls ‘Bulls**t’ on LeeAnne Locken (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Dallas is going out with a bang.

ET has your exclusive first look at Monday night’s season two finale, where the whole cast is gathered at D’Andra Simmons’ home for a brunch to celebrate LeeAnne Locken’s recent engagement to her longtime love, Rich Emberlin. Of course, it’s not all love for the group, as Cary Deuber and LeeAnne still have to hash out their differences after bashing Cary’s husband, Mark.

“His feelings are hurt,” Cary tells the group. “He’s doing the best that he can.”

To be fair, Cary said some not-so-nice things about Rich, too, while the cast was on vacation in Mexico, specifically about the size of his manhood.

“I can tell you, when I came back from Mexico, there were a couple of days where Rich was not happy and I had to listen to it for 48 hours of, ‘Why did that even come up?’” LeeAnne says.