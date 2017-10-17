‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Star LeeAnne Locken Says Flesh-Eating Bacteria Nearly Killed Her (Exclusive)

LeeAnne Locken says she’s lucky to be alive.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star underwent a breast augmentation revision last year -- on camera -- and claims she contracted a flesh-eating bacteria during the healing process.

“I’m still not fully recovered,” she tells ET, more than a year after the surgery. “It took three months to actually stop the disease from eating my skin, for the necrosis to stop … It took probably seven months before some of my organs even began to function normally.”

“People don’t realize how incredibly ill I was,” she adds, noting she continued to film the Bravo show while dealing with her condition.

“There were days where I would sleep 18 hours a day,” she recalls. “This disease almost killed me. There were holes in my body. There was a morning where I showered and I could see a blue stitch [from my surgery], and then three hours later, when I was at the doctor, the disease had eaten the entire stitch.”