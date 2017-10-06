'Real Housewives of OC' Star Tamra Judge Reveals She's Cancer-Free With Pic of Her Surgical Scar
Tamra Judge is cancer-free!
The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she is no longer battling skin cancer.
"I had Surgury [sic] last week and today I found out I am Melanoma Free margins are clear," Judge wrote alongside a pic of her stitches. "Save YOUR a** and get a full body skin check. @cacoastalderm thank you for all you do. #sunblock #skincheck #melanomaawareness #HoagCancerCenter #TanningbedsShouldBeBanned."
The 50-year-old reality star discovered melanoma on her left butt cheek in late August.
"This was just a small black flat freckle.... I had no idea!" she told her Instagram followers at the time, explaining that she would have to put her body-building plans on hold. "I've been a little sad , worried and pissed off. But we caught it early and that makes me happy 😊."
Judge previously had three spots that turned out to be basal cell skin cancer and one squamous cell skin cancer, which can be treated with early detection and quick removal. She showed off another scar on her arm in January.
