'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Kelly Dodd 'Feels Liberated' After Finalizing Divorce (Exclusive)

Kelly Dodd is officially a single lady!

A source tells ET that the Real Housewives of Orange County star “feels liberated” after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband, Michael. The source adds that the former pair "are not cordial" and "are not speaking." ET has reached out to Dodd for comment.

Dodd took to Twitter on Friday to confirm that her marriage was over, writing, "My divorce is final today!! Over the moon happy!"

My divorce is final today!! Over the moon happy! — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) February 23, 2018

Soon after Dodd tweeted, an onlooker told ET that she was with her friend, Candice Gorsuch, at The Little Nell in Aspen, Colorado.

"Candice bought her a drink and they did a toast,” said the eyewitness.

Dodd announced in September that she was planning on filing for divorce after 11 years of marriage. The former couple are parents to 11-year-old daughter Jolie.

Last October, Dodd exclusively invited ET into her Corona Del Mar, California, home where she opened up about parting ways with Michael.

“It was not working,” she explained. “I guess everyone has a final straw, I just … it was like, just disagreements all the time.”

Dodd previously told ET her marriage was like an "addiction" and that she didn’t want to divorce. This will actually be the second time the 42-year-old has filed to end her marriage. She and Michael separated back in 2012, then reconciled.

Hear more of what Dodd shared about her tumultuous marriage in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Dodd Shares Update on ‘RHOC’ Co-Stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s Relationship (Exclusive)

Kelly Dodd Opens Up About Divorcing Husband Michael: There Was No ‘Final Straw’ (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Kelly Dodd Calls Her Roller Coaster Marriage 'an Addiction'