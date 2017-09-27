'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Kelly Dodd to File For Divorce From Husband Michael

Kelly Dodd confirmed to ET on Wednesday that she plans to file for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Michael Dodd.

"It's sad, but a long time coming," Dodd told ET. "[I] just want to be happy."

Dodd, who is currently on vacation in Munich, Germany, said she intends to officially file for divorce when she returns home.

Things seemed to be going all right between the two earlier this month, when the reality star took to Instagram to share a flashback photo of her and Michael on vacation in France, learning to cook with famed chef Jacques Pépin.