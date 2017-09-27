'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Kelly Dodd to File For Divorce From Husband Michael
Kelly Dodd confirmed to ET on Wednesday that she plans to file for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Michael Dodd.
"It's sad, but a long time coming," Dodd told ET. "[I] just want to be happy."
Dodd, who is currently on vacation in Munich, Germany, said she intends to officially file for divorce when she returns home.
Things seemed to be going all right between the two earlier this month, when the reality star took to Instagram to share a flashback photo of her and Michael on vacation in France, learning to cook with famed chef Jacques Pépin.
"Look how hot Michael was!!!! And IS??" Kelly wrote in the caption to the pic, which she posted on Sept. 10.
The split comes after a long, tumultuous marriage for the 42-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star and her husband, who began dating in 2004 and tied the knot in 2006.
The couple -- who share a 10-year-old daughter, Jolie -- previously split in 2012 and Kelly pursued a divorce, but it was never finalized. During this time, Kelly met and got engaged to another man, but when that relationship fell apart, she returned to her estranged husband. The two decided to give their relationship another chance and moved forward together.
With her role on RHOC, Kelly and Michael's somewhat contentious relationship has frequently been documented on the show, with their bickering and full-blown arguments fueling speculation among fans, and even her co-stars, that their marriage wouldn't last.
ET spoke with Kelly in July, where she opened up about her often adversarial marriage, and its role on her show.
"I think we came into this season thinking, 'OK, let's not bash each other. Let's not embarrass each other.' But you forget that the cameras are on you," Kelly shared. "It's reality, and we do fight and, you know, we do throw jabs at each other. We do push each other's buttons."
In September 2016, Kelly opened up to ET about her reconciliation with Michael and how they've both grown emotionally.
"We've both gotten older, wiser, a little bit more patient with each other," she said. "I realized, you know, if you're with one a**hole, you might as well be with your a**hole husband with a kid."
“You never know what's going to happen in the future, but what I do want people to know is, it takes work," she shared. "Relationships take work. I don’t want to get divorced." Check out the video below to hear more.
