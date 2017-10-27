'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Shannon Beador and Husband David Split: 'Relationships Go Up and Down'
That's it for Shannon Beador and her husband, David.
The Real Housewives of Orange Countycouple has split, ET can confirm. We've also learned that Shannon addressed the separation at Friday's RHOC season 12 reunion taping.
"After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Shannon said in a statement to Bravo. "We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”
EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Beador Isn't Interested in Ever Reconciling With 'RHOC' Co-Star Vicki Gunvalson
Shannon, who's been a main cast member of the show since the ninth season in 2014, opened up to ET in September about fissures in the relationship.
"Relationships go up and down," Shannon admitted, ahead of the new season. "We were at the highest of the high last season. So, you're gonna maybe see a dip."
"We're working on building our -- working on ourselves," she explained. "You know, doing the best that we can with our kids -- for our kids -- so, it's, working on it."
WATCH: ‘RHOC’ Stars Shannon and Peggy’s Explosive Dinner Party Fight (Exclusive)
Meanwhile, it was just last year the former couple opened up to ET about renewing their vows on the show.
Watch the video below for more.
Reporting by Brice Sander