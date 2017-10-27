'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Shannon Beador and Husband David Split: 'Relationships Go Up and Down'

That's it for Shannon Beador and her husband, David.

The Real Housewives of Orange Countycouple has split, ET can confirm. We've also learned that Shannon addressed the separation at Friday's RHOC season 12 reunion taping.

"After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Shannon said in a statement to Bravo. "We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”