'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Tamra Judge Reveals She Has Melanoma

Tamra Judge had an important message for her Instagram followers on Sunday.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a selfie that revealed a small blemish on her backside that she disclosed was melanoma.

I work out hard for this booty. I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I'm not sure that's happening 😩 now," Judge wrote. "It looks like God has a different plan for me."