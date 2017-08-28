'Real Housewives' Star Luann de Lesseps Reveals the 'Final Straw' in Her Marriage to Tom D'Agostino

“It was, like, the weekend before the reunion, basically,” Luann reveals. RHONY’s season nine reunion taped just three weeks before she announced her divorce. At the time, she was still defending her marriage and seemingly trying to make it work with Tom.

“Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend, and they went out with a group of people and I didn’t know about it,” she shares. “I found out about it the next day in the press. So for me, that was, like, the final straw. I can’t do this anymore.”

After that confession, Andy asks Luann about the report she was seen slapping Tom in a restaurant, which she previously denied. The timing of the alleged slap would line up with the timing of Luann’s “final straw.”