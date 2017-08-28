'Real Housewives' Star Luann de Lesseps Reveals the 'Final Straw' in Her Marriage to Tom D'Agostino
The Countess is getting candid.
Luann de Lesseps sits down with Andy Cohen for her first on-camera interview since splitting from her husband of seven months, Tom D’Agostino, a few weeks back. It’s all for a special episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen filmed at Luann’s Hamptons home.
“Was there any one event that led to the filing?” Andy asks the Real Housewives of New York City star.
“It was, like, the weekend before the reunion, basically,” Luann reveals. RHONY’s season nine reunion taped just three weeks before she announced her divorce. At the time, she was still defending her marriage and seemingly trying to make it work with Tom.
“Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend, and they went out with a group of people and I didn’t know about it,” she shares. “I found out about it the next day in the press. So for me, that was, like, the final straw. I can’t do this anymore.”
After that confession, Andy asks Luann about the report she was seen slapping Tom in a restaurant, which she previously denied. The timing of the alleged slap would line up with the timing of Luann’s “final straw.”
“I didn’t slap him,” she reiterates. “What I did was grab his face, and it was in the heat of the moment and I was hurt in the moment. I wanted his attention, so I grabbed his face. It wasn’t really a slap.”
Watch What Happens Live One-on-One With Luann de Lesseps is set to air on Wednesday, Sept 6, at 11 p.m. ET. Part three of the season nine reunion airs this Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. For more on the split, check out the video below.