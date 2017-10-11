The Real Story Behind Ben Affleck's Resurfaced Touchy-Feely Interview With Canadian Reporter (Exclusive)

"I have to put it in context. I did many interviews like that with Ben Affleck," said Losique, who wanted to make it very clear that she was "not at all" the victim. "So, the day I did that particular interview, it was a bit as usual, I would say, in the sense that we would have this game going on and it was strictly for the cameras, while the cameras were on."

Many times during our interview, Losique reiterated the fact that how she and Affleck acted toward one another was just for show, telling ET it was something that was "very popular" in Quebec at the time. "We always got very high ratings," she admitted. "Networks would 'milk that,' as we say a lot. It was huge, really, as a fun thing."

"I aired everything that we did in the full interview without editing anything out because I thought it was kind of fun," she explained. "Every time there were those interviews, everybody would watch and it was a big thing in Quebec. People still talk to me about it in very good terms nowadays. Now, of course with this whole story, I guess it changes the dynamic a little bit, but up to yesterday night, it was still very positive."

Despite how they acted in front of the camera, Losique said Affleck was much different behind the scenes.

"He was actually very proper and we talked about many things," she said. "He's very knowledgeable about French culture, Quebec politics, etc."

"[During these interviews] there was nothing improper. I went in, chatted a little bit, then we did this thing on camera and then I went out," she added. "So, there was nothing else. It didn't lead to anything. I did not go to his room or anything like that."