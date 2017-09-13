Rebel Wilson Awarded $3.66 Million Over Claims She Lied About Her Age: 'This Wasn't About the Money'

Wilson sued Bauer Media, the publishing house of Woman’s Day, Australian Women’s Weekly, NW and OK, after the magazines published stories in 2015 claiming that she lied about her age, first name and upbringing.

The Pitch Perfect star attended every day of the subsequent three-week trial and sat in the witness box for six days, where she claimed that the articles resulted in her being fired from two feature films.

According to court documents, Justice John Dixon said that Bauer Media "acted in its own corporate interests to secure improved circulation, or increased views/hits, in the expectation of higher profits" and "didn't care whether [Wilson] suffered reputational damage as it pursued its own corporate interests."

Though the sum awarded to Wilson was four times higher than the previous Australian record for a defamation case, the actress revealed on Twitter that, for her, the case "wasn't about the money."