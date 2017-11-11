Rebel Wilson Details Alleged Sexual Harassment By Male Star: 'His Friends Tried to Film the Incident'

Rebel Wilson is coming forward with her own stories of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

The Pitch Perfect star took to Twitter on Saturday with allegations of sexual misconduct by men in "a position of power."

"A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his a**. All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed," she claimed. "I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room."