Rebel Wilson Details Alleged Sexual Harassment By Male Star: 'His Friends Tried to Film the Incident'
Rebel Wilson is coming forward with her own stories of sexual harassment in Hollywood.
The Pitch Perfect star took to Twitter on Saturday with allegations of sexual misconduct by men in "a position of power."
"A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his a**. All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed," she claimed. "I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room."
Wilson, who didn't name her alleged harasser, went on to explain that her lawyer made a complaint with the studio involved, but claimed she was later "threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support" him.
"The whole thing was disgusting," she wrote. "I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warm them off this individual."
The 37-year-old actress also claimed to have had a "hotel room encounter with a top director," though said "nothing physical happened because the guy's wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately."
"I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky," Wilson tweeted. "I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will."
