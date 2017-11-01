Rebel Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics With Anne Hathaway From 'Nasty Women' Set
Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway are having a blast on the set of their new movie.
Wilson took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a sweet selfie of herself and her "legendary" Nasty Women co-star.
"So lovely spending the last few months shooting with this legend x," the 37-year-old actress captioned the pic.
The actresses looked perfectly primped in Wednesday's photo, but proved last Friday that they're not afraid to ruin their hair and makeup. Wilson and Hathaway celebrated "the end of a hard week" by jumping fully clothed into a pool.
Nasty Women is a remake of the 1988 movie Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, which follows two down-and-out con artists who engage in a "loser leaves town" contest.
