Reese Witherspoon Admits Even Son Tennessee Gets Her and Daughter Ava Confused!

ET caught up with Phillippe in June, where he opened up about what it's like being told Ava is Witherspoon's doppelganger.

"I mean, it's weird, because isn't that obvious?" he joked. "Who else are they going to look like, you know? I always find that such a weird thing, like, [Ava] looks exactly like her mother, who else is she going to look like? It's an odd thing that people fixate on that."

Hear more of his comments in the video below.