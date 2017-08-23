Reese Witherspoon Admits Even Son Tennessee Gets Her and Daughter Ava Confused!
Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava, look so much alike that even her son, Tennessee, gets them confused!
The 41-year-old actress appears on the cover of Southern Living's September issue, where she revealed a cute anecdote about her 4-year-old son she shares with husband Jim Toth.
RELATED: Reese Witherspoon and Look-Alike Daughter Ava Rock Southern Styles at Draper James Event: Pics!
"The kids all have funny and unique relationships with each other. Ava is like another parent to Tennessee, like his other mother," Witherspoon shared in the interview released this week. "I think sometimes he even gets confused -- he told Ava 'Happy Mother’s Day!'"
The Big Little Lies star, who is also mother to a 13-year-old son, Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, added that Tennessee is "just sort of like Deacon’s protégé. He follows his older brother around the house all day."
It's no wonder why Witherspoon and her 17-year-old daughter are constantly being mistaken for each other -- the mother-daughter pair look so much alike!
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Phillippe on Embarrassing His Kids & Daughter Ava Looking Like Reese: 'She Has Her Own Face!'
ET caught up with Phillippe in June, where he opened up about what it's like being told Ava is Witherspoon's doppelganger.
"I mean, it's weird, because isn't that obvious?" he joked. "Who else are they going to look like, you know? I always find that such a weird thing, like, [Ava] looks exactly like her mother, who else is she going to look like? It's an odd thing that people fixate on that."
Hear more of his comments in the video below.