Reese Witherspoon Adorably Tidies Up Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'Looking Good, Girl!'

Reese Witherspoon always has time for old friends.

The 41-year-old actress made the trek to Hollywood's Walk of Fame to check out her very own star on Sunday, documenting the visit on her Instagram Story.

"I’m running a little bit late for work today, but it’s really important,” Witherspoon explained. “I heard my friend is really close by, so I want to go meet her really quick and I want you guys to meet her too."

When the mom of three made it to her star, she told the camera, “This is so exciting guys. Here she is!”

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Then she took out a tissue and gave her "friend" a wipe down.

“Oh, now you’re looking good, girl,” she joked, adding some words of encouragement, “And don’t you let people walk all over you!”

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

The A Wrinkle In Time star also took a photo of the moment, writing in the caption, "When you run into a friend on the street…⭐️🌟⭐️"

Witherspoon received her star in 2010, bringing her eldest children, Ava Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe, to the ceremony.



Meanwhile, the blond beauty faced off with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week over who got to be Oprah Winfrey's BFF. DeGeneres was dubbed the winner and gifted her audience tickets to see A Wrinkle In Time, out March 9.

For more on Witherspoon and Winfrey's friendship, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Ellen DeGeneres and Reese Witherspoon Battle It Out to Be Oprah Winfrey's BFF

Mindy Kaling Makes First Post-Baby Appearance at Disneyland With Her 'Wrinkle in Time' Co-Stars

8 Times Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Were Friendship Goals

Related Gallery