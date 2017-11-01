Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Make Us Do a Double Take at WSJ's 2017 Innovator Awards

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe are mother-daughter doppelgangers.

The Big Little Lies star and her 18-year-old daughter looked nearly identical on the Wall Street Journal's 2017 Innovator Awards red carpet at the Museum of Modern Art in NYC on Wednesday.

Witherspoon, 41, was glowing in a black dress with sequins, green-and-silver detailing and puffy sleeves. Meanwhile, Phillippe stunned in a long-sleeved LBD with one sheer sleeve. Both blonde beauties wore matching single-strap heels and their hair in loose curls.