Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Make Us Do a Double Take at WSJ's 2017 Innovator Awards
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe are mother-daughter doppelgangers.
The Big Little Lies star and her 18-year-old daughter looked nearly identical on the Wall Street Journal's 2017 Innovator Awards red carpet at the Museum of Modern Art in NYC on Wednesday.
Witherspoon, 41, was glowing in a black dress with sequins, green-and-silver detailing and puffy sleeves. Meanwhile, Phillippe stunned in a long-sleeved LBD with one sheer sleeve. Both blonde beauties wore matching single-strap heels and their hair in loose curls.
Once inside the event, the mother-daughter duo took their seat and posed for the cameras. Also in attendance were Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell, Joe Jonas and Karlie Kloss, among others.
Last month, Witherspoon bravely revealed that she had been a victim of sexual harassment and assault, recalling her own mistreatment as a young actress when giving a speech at Elle's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration.
