Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston TV Series Gets 2-Season Pickup at Apple

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are heading to Apple!



The pair's upcoming TV show has landed at Apple following a multiple-outlet bidding war. Apple has already ordered two seasons of 10 episodes each, despite the show not having a title or any scripts yet.



ET confirmed that the pair would co-star in the series about TV morning shows in July. The project marks Aniston's major return to TV since Friends ended in 2004. Witherspoon, who is coming off the award-winning Big Little Lies, played Aniston's little sister on Friends.



Both Aniston and Witherspoon and their respective production companies, Echo Films and Hello Sunshine, will be executive producing the project, alongside former HBO drama head Michael Ellenberg. Jay Carson, a supervising producer on House of Cards, will be the series’ showrunner, while CNN’s Brian Stelter, who wrote a book about morning television, Top of the Morning, will be a consultant.