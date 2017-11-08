Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston TV Series Gets 2-Season Pickup at Apple
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are heading to Apple!
The pair's upcoming TV show has landed at Apple following a multiple-outlet bidding war. Apple has already ordered two seasons of 10 episodes each, despite the show not having a title or any scripts yet.
ET confirmed that the pair would co-star in the series about TV morning shows in July. The project marks Aniston's major return to TV since Friends ended in 2004. Witherspoon, who is coming off the award-winning Big Little Lies, played Aniston's little sister on Friends.
Both Aniston and Witherspoon and their respective production companies, Echo Films and Hello Sunshine, will be executive producing the project, alongside former HBO drama head Michael Ellenberg. Jay Carson, a supervising producer on House of Cards, will be the series’ showrunner, while CNN’s Brian Stelter, who wrote a book about morning television, Top of the Morning, will be a consultant.
Apple, meanwhile, has also acquired the rights to revive Steven Spielberg’s 1980s anthology series, Amazing Stories.
Witherspoon took to Instagram on Wednesday to comment on the big news, writing, “So excited to be back and reunited with this one-of-a-kind lady! Can’t wait for y’all to see what we have in store. #FunThingsToCome.”
Aniston revealed her interest in returning to TV in an interview with Variety earlier this year.
"I’ve thought about it a lot. That’s where the work is," the 47-year-old actress said. "That’s where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters and also just having a good time."
