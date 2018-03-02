Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington to Star in 'Little Fires Everywhere' TV Series Adaptation

Reese Witherspoon has nabbed her next TV project.

The 41-year-old actress has once again found inspiration in the literary world, announcing on Friday her plans to bring Celeste Ng's best-selling novel, Little Fires Everwhere, to TV as a limited series with Kerry Washington.

"Y’all! I’m so excited to tell you that @kerrywashington and I will be bringing #LittleFiresEverywhere to the screen together!" Witherspoon tweeted alongside a photo of herself and Washington holding up copies of the book. "I love this beautiful book about motherhood and I can’t wait to finally collaborate with one of my favorite actresses."

Y’all! I’m so excited to tell you that @kerrywashington and I will be bringing #LittleFiresEverywhere to the screen together ! I love this beautiful book about motherhood and I can’t wait to finally collaborate with one of my favorite actresses. pic.twitter.com/EyeMUP4vZd — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 2, 2018

Washington also celebrated the news on her production company, Simpson Street's, Twitter account. "Thank you Celeste (@pronounced_ing) for your brilliant and beautiful novel. We are THRILLED to bring this story to life with @RWitherspoon and Hello Sunshine. #LittleFiresEverywhere #SimpsonStreetNews," the post read.

Thank you Celeste (@pronounced_ing) for your brilliant and beautiful novel. We are THRILLED to bring this story to life with @RWitherspoon and Hello Sunshine. #LittleFiresEverywhere#SimpsonStreetNews 🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/IFkPCOvUl4 — Simpson Street (@SimpsonStreet) March 2, 2018

Little Fires Everywhere, published in 2017, takes place in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where Ng grew up, and centers on two families living in the 1990s, who are brought together through their children. The book was an instant bestseller and was the September 2017 pick for Witherspoon's book club.

Ng couldn't be more thrilled to have Witherspoon and Washington on board. "I am SO EXCITED to work with @RWitherspoon @kerrywashington -- I literally can’t think of a better pair to bring Little Fires Everywhere to life!," the author tweeted. "Thank you all for your well-wishes and your excitement! Twitter keeps seizing up on me -- can't think why -- but I so appreciate all of it."

I am SO EXCITED to work with @RWitherspoon@kerrywashington—I literally can’t think of a better pair to bring Little Fires Everywhere to life! https://t.co/AYCoiS3nR7 — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) March 2, 2018

This is the third TV project Witherspoon has recently attached herself to, following Big Little Lies, which is gearing up for its second season, and a morning TV show drama with Jennifer Aniston. The latter was picked up by Apple in November for two 10-episode seasons.

