Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Share Sweet Messages for Son Deacon's 14th Birthday
Deacon Phillippe is growing up!
Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, both took to social media on Monday to wish their son a happy 14th birthday.
"HBD, Deacon! 14 years ago, you came into my life, and you have made me laugh & smile every day since," Witherspoon wrote. "Hope you have the best day! Love, Mom."
MORE: Reese Witherspoon Talks Getting Married at Age 23 to Ryan Phillippe: ‘I Would Never Change Anything’
"happy birthday to my prince, my padawan, my co-pilot, my teammate, & my heart," Phillippe wrote to his little guy. "i luv u."
The amicable exes, who split in 2007, share two children together -- Deacon and 18-year-old Ava, who also posted a moving birthday message to her brother on Instagram.
"#14 years ago today!! Happy birthday, @deaconphillippe! Congrats on being way cooler at 14 than I am at 18," Deacon's big sister wrote. "I’m so lucky to have you around. Love you so much, and I hope you have an awesome day! ❤️🎉🎂."
MORE: Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Share Sweet Tributes to Daughter Ava for Her 18th Birthday
Happy birthday, Deacon!
In August, Witherspoon opened up about her kids getting older.
Watch the video below for more.