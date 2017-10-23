Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Share Sweet Messages for Son Deacon's 14th Birthday

Deacon Phillippe is growing up!

Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, both took to social media on Monday to wish their son a happy 14th birthday.

"HBD, Deacon! 14 years ago, you came into my life, and you have made me laugh & smile every day since," Witherspoon wrote. "Hope you have the best day! Love, Mom."