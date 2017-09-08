Reese Witherspoon to Bring Mom as Her Emmys Date, Dishes on Who She's Most Excited to Meet
Reese Witherspoon’s mom, Betty, is going to be a woman on a mission come Emmys night! The Big Little Lies star, 41, is bringing Betty as her date to the annual awards show, where she is nominated for her role as Madeline.
In addition to cheering her daughter on, Betty also has big plans.
MORE: Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and More to Present at 69th Primetime Emmy Awards
“She’s never been to the Emmys. She's really excited, because she loves television and she loves television stars,” Witherspoon told Jimmy Fallon of her mom on Thursday’s Tonight Show.
Witherspoon noted that Betty wants to meet some of the stars of her favorite TV shows.
“So I said to her the other day, like, 'Who are you interested in seeing?'” she recalled. “And she doesn't know their real names, she just calls them by their character names, so she's like, 'I'm really excited to see The Outlander.'”
Betty is likely referring to Outlander star Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser on hit Starz show. Also on Betty’s list? Dr. Spencer Reid from Criminal Minds, aka actor Matthew Gray Gubler.
And though Witherspoon poked a little fun at her mom while on The Tonight Show, she also took the hot seat for a game called “Cooler Heads.”
MORE: Pink and Reese Witherspoon Play 'Never Have I Ever', Admit to Having Sex in a Public Place
In the game, she and Fallon had to answer trivia questions and whoever got the question wrong got a cooler filled with a mysterious substance dumped on their head. Watch the clip now to see the funny results!
The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. For more from Witherspoon, watch the video below!