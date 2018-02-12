Reese Witherspoon Credits Her Ambition in Part to Husband Jim Toth: 'He Cares Deeply About Equality'

Reese Witherspoon has a lot of love for her real-life leading man.

The 41-year-old actress covers the March issue of Marie Claire and in an interview with the magazine, she praises her husband of nearly seven years, Jim Toth, for keeping her ambitious.

"I get a lot of support from my husband, who cares deeply about equality and always tells me,'Why wouldn’t you call the person in charge of a company and have a personal relationship with them?'" she says of Toth, an agent at CAA. "He’s encouraged me to be outspoken."

Another person who Witherspoon credits for pushing her to pursue goals is her Wrinkle in Time co-star, Oprah Winfrey.

"Oprah has encouraged me before I ever met her to be the best version of myself, through her book clubs, the people I saw on her show," she explains. "[She’s been] an incredible advocate for me as a businesswoman."

While Witherspoon is certainly a force to reckoned with in her industry, she does admit that she's not fearless. "I see [fear] as this little creature that lives in my life all the time, and I can either pay it attention and not get anything done or I can march ahead and ignore it," the Oscar winner notes. "Sometimes that’s not a good thing, and sometimes it is, but sometimes I just have to jump two feet into a cold pool and go, 'OK, I believe in myself enough. I know I work hard. I know I can always bet on myself.'"

The Big Little Lies star is also thrilled to be apart of the anti-harassment movement, Time's Up, and shares what she thinks this time in history will mean for women.

"I feel a shift, completely, a reckoning of people who have been silent for so long finally coming forward and speaking out even if their voice shakes," she says. "The female leaders within every industry have to stand up for those who are voiceless and silent, and we have to do better to create more balanced cultures with female leadership and leadership with people of color. It’s just profoundly overdue."

In a recent interview with Winfrey as part of OWN's Super Soul Sunday, Witherspoon revealed that a major shift in her life came after she walked away from a verbally abusive relationship.

"I could never be the person I am today," she said. "It changed who I was on a cellular level, the fact that I stood up for myself. None of those leaving those situations ...it's wrought with self-doubt, particularly if someone damages your self-esteem."

