Reese Witherspoon Cries Over 'Big Little Lies' Emmy Wins, and Won't Let Go of Emmy -- See the Moment!

Reese Witherspoon had all the feels after Big Little Lies took home five statuettes at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The 41-year-old actress shared a photo of herself sharing a heartfelt embrace with Emmy winner Nicole Kidman, her co-star and co-producer on the HBO series. Witherspoon is clearly emotional in the image and owns up to that in the Instagram caption.

"This was after we won... Yes I'm crying!!" she wrote. "So happy! Love you Nicole! ✨? #BigLittleLies"

Witherspoon later posted pics of herself celebrating with family and friends, writing: "Last night was a dream."

One fan also caught the hilarious moment when Witherspoon, who took the stage to accept the show's Outstanding Limited Series Emmy award, tightly grasped the statuette as Kidman reached for it.

ET caught up with Witherspoon at HBO's Official 2017 Emmy After-Party, where she confessed that it had been quite the evening.

"It's an exciting moment, but it's overwhelming," she admitted. "I'm a little spacey, for sure. It's exciting, because I just didn't expect any of this. It's really emotional for me."

Witherspoon explained, "I think about the little girls out there who watch women be the architect for their own stories and write their own stories and produce them and act in them, and take the power back, and be motivated by motivating them. To have four women nominated for one show is pretty extraordinary."

