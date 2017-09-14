Reese Witherspoon Doesn’t Sound Super Hopeful About ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2

Big Little Lies may have scored nine Emmy nominations (and already picked up one win), but that doesn’t mean a second season is guaranteed. In fact, star and producer Reese Witherspoon did little to encourage fans of the hit HBO mini-series during her Wednesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

When one caller asked the 41-year-old actress about a potential second season of the show, she let out a big sigh and tipped her head back.