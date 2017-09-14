Reese Witherspoon Doesn’t Sound Super Hopeful About ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2
Big Little Lies may have scored nine Emmy nominations (and already picked up one win), but that doesn’t mean a second season is guaranteed. In fact, star and producer Reese Witherspoon did little to encourage fans of the hit HBO mini-series during her Wednesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
When one caller asked the 41-year-old actress about a potential second season of the show, she let out a big sigh and tipped her head back.
“Oh! I can’t really… I don’t really have anything to say,” she said. “We’re talking about it… We’re only going to do it if we feel like it’s as good as the first season. So we’re just thinking about ideas.”
Host Cohen went on to explain, “The issue is there was only one book written.”
“Yeah, and it ended,” Witherspoon quipped. “That’s what it was.”
But if she were to plot out a second season, the Oscar winner noted, “It would have to pick up on, I guess maybe did we get away with it?”
Witherspoon added that one big issue with a sophomore season is the fact that the show ended with all of the leading female characters banding together and becoming friends.
“A lot of the fun and the humor was about that we weren’t all friends,” she said. “So we’d have to figure that out.”
Witherspoon also stayed relatively tight-lipped about her new TV project with Jennifer Aniston.
“Yeah, Jen and I are doing a show together based on morning talk show hosts, and… yeah! It’s going to be great,” she said. “It’s a really interesting world.”
Cohen, who previously worked in morning TV, joked, “It is a cauldron of drama.”
